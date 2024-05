Rory McIlroy is 2-under par, with seven holes remaining of his opening round at the PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele is the early leader at Valhalla on 7-under.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both tee off this evening.

Advertisement

====

Leona Maguire is level par, with three holes remaining of her Americas Cup first round in New Jersey.

Stephanie Meadow is 5-over with two to play.

Advertisement

Andrea Lee leads on 5-under.