Advertisement
Sport

Paret-Peintre wins stage 10

May 14, 2024 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Paret-Peintre wins stage 10
Share this article

Valentin Paret-Peintre won today’s tenth stage of the Giro D’Italia.

His brother Aurelian was fifth today.

But Tadej Pogacar retained his 2-minute and 40-second lead in the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Olivier Giroud to join Los Angeles FC
Advertisement
Henderson out of Ireland’s summer tour
Kerry FC's campaign resumes on Friday night
Advertisement

Recommended

Road near Killarney reopens following crash this morning
Henderson out of Ireland’s summer tour
Office Manager - RDI Hub
Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus