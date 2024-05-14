Paret-Peintre wins stage 10

Valentin Paret-Peintre won today’s tenth stage of the Giro D’Italia.
His brother Aurelian was fifth today.
But Tadej Pogacar retained his 2-minute and 40-second lead in the overall leader’s pink jersey.
Advertisement
Valentin Paret-Peintre won today’s tenth stage of the Giro D’Italia.
His brother Aurelian was fifth today.
But Tadej Pogacar retained his 2-minute and 40-second lead in the overall leader’s pink jersey.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus