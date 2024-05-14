Advertisement
Former Debenham workers angry over KPMG decision to appeal reduced redundancy payments

May 14, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Former Debenham workers angry over KPMG decision to appeal reduced redundancy payments
Former Debenhams workers have hit out at plans by KPMG to appeal their reduced redundancy payments.

The Workplace Relations Commission initially awarded the 800 workers eight weeks pay - but this was reduced to two weeks on foot of an appeal to the Labour Court.

Debenhams announced the end of its Irish operations in April 2020, with the loss of around 1,200 jobs nationwide, including 80 in Manor West, Tralee.

Trade Union Mandate which represents the workers says KPMG intends to mount a further appeal to the High Court on a point of law on the 2 week pay out.

Former Debenhams shop steward Valerie Conlon says this latest development is very disappointing:

