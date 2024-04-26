Ger Fleming, Ahane, Brosna and formerly of Barna, Scartaglin. On April 24th 2024 following an accident. Ger beloved husband of Maggie Ann (nee O’Connor), loving dad of Lauren and Kayla. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, his parents Paddy and Mary, brothers Martin, John and Patrick, sisters Nora, Sheila, Maura, Mag and Kathy, mother in law Margaret and father in law Den Joe O’Connor, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing at his residence in Ahane, Brosna V92 V5TS this Sunday evening from 3pm to 6pm.

Reception into Knockaclárig Church on Monday morning where the Requiem mass for Ger Fleming will be celebrated at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Brosna New Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.