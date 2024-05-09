Tralee businessman accused in meth case finding custody difficult

A Tralee businessman accused of possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply is finding it difficult being in custody.

The comment was made by Pádraig O'Connell, solicitor for 44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, at Tralee District Court this week.

Mr McDonnell and his co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, have now both in custody in their respective prisons since late February.

Mr McDonnell is accused of the possession of the crystal meth, with an estimated street value of almost €33 million, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

Mr Leen is accused of one charge of possession of the drug for sale or supply, and one charge of importing the drug into Ireland.

They both appeared in the District Court this week via video link from their respective prisons, with the state due to serve books of evidence on them.

Both men were separately refused bail in the District Court, and again in the High Court, meaning they have both been in custody since late February.

Mr McDonnell's solicitor, Pádraig O'Connell, told Judge Philip O'Leary his client is finding it difficult to be incarcerated.

Mr O'Connell added his client's case for bail will be heard in the Court of Appeal next week.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern, standing in for Pat Mann, representing James Leen, said he would like this to be dealt with urgently, as it's the only matter for which he's in custody.

In both cases, Inspector Chris Manton said the books of evidence against them are not ready yet, and sought for both men to be kept in custody for another two weeks.

Mr McDonnell was remanded in continuing custody at Portlaoise Prison to the 22nd of May, and Mr Leen at Cork Prison to the same date.