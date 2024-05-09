Advertisement
News

Tralee businessman accused in meth case finding custody difficult

May 9, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Tralee businessman accused in meth case finding custody difficult
Share this article

A Tralee businessman accused of possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply is finding it difficult being in custody.

The comment was made by Pádraig O'Connell, solicitor for 44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, at Tralee District Court this week.

Mr McDonnell and his co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, have now both in custody in their respective prisons since late February.

Advertisement

Mr McDonnell is accused of the possession of the crystal meth, with an estimated street value of almost €33 million, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

Mr Leen is accused of one charge of possession of the drug for sale or supply, and one charge of importing the drug into Ireland.

They both appeared in the District Court this week via video link from their respective prisons, with the state due to serve books of evidence on them.

Advertisement

Both men were separately refused bail in the District Court, and again in the High Court, meaning they have both been in custody since late February.

Mr McDonnell's solicitor, Pádraig O'Connell, told Judge Philip O'Leary his client is finding it difficult to be incarcerated.

Mr O'Connell added his client's case for bail will be heard in the Court of Appeal next week.

Advertisement

Solicitor Brendan Ahern, standing in for Pat Mann, representing James Leen, said he would like this to be dealt with urgently, as it's the only matter for which he's in custody.

In both cases, Inspector Chris Manton said the books of evidence against them are not ready yet, and sought for both men to be kept in custody for another two weeks.

Mr McDonnell was remanded in continuing custody at Portlaoise Prison to the 22nd of May, and Mr Leen at Cork Prison to the same date.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Need for multi-story car park in Killarney likely to be confirmed
Advertisement
Over €1.4 million allocated to Kerry clubs under Sports Capital Programme
Kerry TD says it’s important reliable news agencies get necessary funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Mother says North Kerry respite centre should have remained open at all costs
Emergency services at scene of crash in Kenmare
Over 70 Kerry tourism businesses attend Fáilte Ireland networking event
Kerry TD says it’s important reliable news agencies get necessary funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus