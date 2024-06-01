Advertisement
Listowel’s 3 day meeting gets underway today

Jun 1, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Listowel’s 3 day meeting gets underway today
A 7 race card today gets Listowel’s 3 day meeting underway.

The opener goes to post at 2.25.

The richest race is the opening Anglo Printers Remembering John H. Kierans Mares Hurdle.

The going at Listowel is good.

