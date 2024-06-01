Listowel’s 3 day meeting gets underway today

A 7 race card today gets Listowel’s 3 day meeting underway.
The opener goes to post at 2.25.
The richest race is the opening Anglo Printers Remembering John H. Kierans Mares Hurdle.
Advertisement
The going at Listowel is good.
A 7 race card today gets Listowel’s 3 day meeting underway.
The opener goes to post at 2.25.
The richest race is the opening Anglo Printers Remembering John H. Kierans Mares Hurdle.
The going at Listowel is good.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus