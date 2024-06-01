Advertisement
Calls for people interested in organising event for Culture Night

Jun 1, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrynews
Calls for people interested in organising event for Culture Night
Kerry County Council is calling on anyone interested in organising an event for Culture Night to make a submission.

Plans for Culture Night Kerry 2024, which will be held in September, are underway.

The Arts Office in Kerry County Council is aiming for a vibrant programme of events for the festival’s 19th year.

There is a call for anyone interested in organising an event for the night to get in touch.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Tuesday June 4th.

The Arts Office is asking for anyone interested in organising an event for Culture Night Kerry to get in touch at [email protected] or visit the website arts.kerrycoco.ie/culture-night/ to submit a proposal online.

