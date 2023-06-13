Advertisement
Call for those interested in organising Culture Night event in Kerry

Jun 13, 2023 11:06 By radiokerrynews
Call for those interested in organising Culture Night event in Kerry
Anyone interested in organising a Culture Night event in Kerry is being urged to contact the Arts Office.

Work is underway for the celebration which takes place this year on September 22nd.

Culture Night is a national event that aims to bring arts and culture to a wider audience.

The Arts Office at Kerry County Council is inviting local cultural and artistic groups, artists, facilitators, and practitioners to take part.

Anyone interested in organising an event can contact [email protected]

The deadline is June 20th at 5pm.

