Kerry businessman charged over country's largest-ever crystal meth seizure denied bail in High Court

A Kerry businessman charged over the country's largest-ever crystal meth seizure has been denied bail in the High Court.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell a former company director who previously ran the Ballyseedy Garden Centre, is charged with possession of drugs worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at the garden centre between October 27th and February 12th.

Nathan McDonnell’s bail plea was heard last week when his father, Michael McDonnell said he would stand bail for his son and offered €100,000 from his life savings as a surety.

Justice Karen O’Connor adjourned the case to consider the matter; she delivered her ruling today and denied the defendant's bail application.

She said the accused had the presumption of innocence but said the surety amount offered was not sufficient and no conditions would allay the garda concerns.

Nathan McDonnell watched the proceedings via video link from prison.

A second Kerryman has also been charged in relation to the country’s largest ever crystal meth seizure.

41-year-old James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, faces two charges of drug importation at Cork Port, on October 16th last of methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, and possession of the drug worth €13,000 or more at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October 27th last and February 12th.

Mr Leen's High Court bail application is scheduled to proceed on Thursday.

The proceedings have heard that Mr Leen and Mr McDonnellmay face additional charges, and that the Director of Public Prosecutions' directions were required.

They will also face their next District Court appearance tomorrow.