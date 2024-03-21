Father of Kerry businessman charged over crystal meth seizure offers life savings to stand his bail

The father of a Kerry businessman, charged in connection with the country’s largest ever crystal meth seizure, has offered to put forward his life savings to stand bail for his son.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, was charged with possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between last October and the middle of last month.

41-year-old James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, faces one charge of possession of the same drug, and one charge of importing the drug on October 16th.

Mr McDonnell’s bail hearing went ahead today, where his father offered €100,000 from his life savings as a surety.

The state is objecting to his being granted bail, and Ms Justice Karen O’Connor will deliver her ruling on Tuesday.

Mr Leen’s bail hearing was adjourned again until next Thursday.