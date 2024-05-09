Over 70 Kerry tourism businesses attend Fáilte Ireland networking event

Over 70 Kerry tourism businesses attended a Fáilte Ireland networking event in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney this week.

The event was organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Kerry Tourism Industry Federation and Kerry County Council.

The aim was to build collaboration across the tourism industry in the county, encouraging businesses to collaborate and cross-sell to attract visitors and inspire them to explore the county and all it has to offer.

Face-to-face networking sessions with over 300 appointments were facilitated at the event.