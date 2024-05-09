Advertisement
Kerry County Council in top four local authorities for Domestic Waste Water Treatment System inspections

May 9, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council in top four local authorities for Domestic Waste Water Treatment System inspections
Kerry County Council is one of the four top performing local authorities for conducting Domestic Waste Water Treatment System inspections.

That's according to the EPA's latest report on septic tank inspections for 2023.

Nearly 1,200 inspections were completed by local authorities last year, of which 45 per cent failed - a “significant number [of which, were] a risk to human health and the environment”.

However, 95% of legal cases were taken by just four local authorities: Kerry, Wexford, Mayo and Limerick.

The National Inspection Plan has been running for 11 years.

It tasked Kerry County Council with conducting at least 59 inspections last year, however it exceeded this, carrying out 65.

87% of the septic tank inspections failed in Kerry last year had passed by the end of the year after corrective works.

To date, local authorities have taken 62 legal cases for failure by householders to resolve faulty domestic waste water treatment systems, with 8 cases taken in 2023

In Kerry, 307 household waste water treatment systems failed inspections in Kerry since 2013.

