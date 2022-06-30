More than half of septic tanks in Kerry failed inspection last year

There's a high compliance rate in Kerry of households who fix their septic tanks after inspection.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual report for 2021 which covers inspections carried out on septic tanks by local authorities.

However, the report found that more than half in Kerry failed an inspection last year.

Nationally, under a third of septic tanks inspected were found to pose a risk to human health or the environment.

The EPA report shows 76 septic tanks were examined in Kerry in 2021.

Of these, 54% - or 41 tanks – failed the inspection.

Kerry County Council failed to meet the required amount of inspections and fell one short; they said they'll make it up in 2022.

Over the past nine years, 249 tanks in the county failed an inspection.

Of those that failed in Kerry, 82% complied with bringing their septic tanks up to the required standard which is above the national average which was 75%.

Inspector on waste water enforcement with the Environmental Protection Agency Stephen McCarthy says those who fail to comply face a fine of 5,000 euro.

He explains the risks of a septic tank that's not up to standard:

EPA Inspector Stephen McCarthy offers this advice on maintaining septic tanks: