A road near Killarney has reopened after being closed for several hours.

The N22 Killarney-Tralee road at Lawlor's Cross had been closed following this morning.

A man in his 50s was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The collision occurred at Knockeenduff, near BG Motors.

The road was closed for forensic crash investigators.

Killarney gardaí say the road at Lawlor's Cross has now reopened.