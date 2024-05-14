Advertisement
News

Man rushed by air ambulance to CUH following road accident near Killarney

May 14, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Man rushed by air ambulance to CUH following road accident near Killarney
Photo: communityairambulance.ie/
Share this article

A man in his 50s was rushed by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital following a road accident near Killarney this morning.

The N22 Tralee - Killarney road by Lawlor's Cross is expected to remain closed for several more hours and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident on the N22 Tralee - Killarney road earlier today.

Advertisement

The collision occurred at Knockeenduff, near BG Motors, at approximately ten to eight this morning.

A man in his 50s was taken to CUH by air ambulance.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The scene of the collision remains closed, pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí at Killarney are advising motorists to avoid the area as local diversions are in place.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Road near Killarney reopens following crash this morning
Advertisement
Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed
Candidate in Kenmare LEA calling for boarded-up council properties to be used
Advertisement

Recommended

Paret-Peintre wins stage 10
Road near Killarney reopens following crash this morning
Henderson out of Ireland’s summer tour
Office Manager - RDI Hub
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus