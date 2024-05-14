A man in his 50s was rushed by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital following a road accident near Killarney this morning.

The N22 Tralee - Killarney road by Lawlor's Cross is expected to remain closed for several more hours and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident on the N22 Tralee - Killarney road earlier today.

Advertisement

The collision occurred at Knockeenduff, near BG Motors, at approximately ten to eight this morning.

A man in his 50s was taken to CUH by air ambulance.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The scene of the collision remains closed, pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí at Killarney are advising motorists to avoid the area as local diversions are in place.