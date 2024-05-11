Kilcummin road to be closed to traffic for over two weeks

A road in Kilcummin will be closed to traffic for over two weeks.

The L-3018 Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin Village road will be closed from May 20th at 8am to June 6th at 6pm; this is a 24-hour daily closure.

Kerry County Council says this is to facilitate the wastewater connections of houses to the new sewer main.

Diversions will be in place; local access will be provided for emergency services.

Traffic travelling from Kilcummin Village to Killarney:

Divert via Tangney’s Cross (L-7035) to Lawlor’s Cross (L-3009) and then turn left onto the main N22 Killarney Tralee Road.

Traffic travelling from Killarney to Kilcummin Village:

Divert via the main N22 Tralee Killarney Road to Lawlor’s Cross, turn right onto the L-3009 and proceed for 3km turning right at Tangney Cross for Kilcummin Village.