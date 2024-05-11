Advertisement
News

Kilcummin road to be closed to traffic for over two weeks

May 11, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Kilcummin road to be closed to traffic for over two weeks
Share this article

A road in Kilcummin will be closed to traffic for over two weeks.

The L-3018 Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin Village road will be closed from May 20th at 8am to June 6th at 6pm; this is a 24-hour daily closure.

Kerry County Council says this is to facilitate the wastewater connections of houses to the new sewer main.

Advertisement

Diversions will be in place; local access will be provided for emergency services.

Traffic travelling from Kilcummin Village to Killarney:

Divert via Tangney’s Cross (L-7035) to Lawlor’s Cross (L-3009) and then turn left onto the main N22 Killarney Tralee Road.

Advertisement

Traffic travelling from Killarney to Kilcummin Village:

Divert via the main N22 Tralee Killarney Road to Lawlor’s Cross, turn right onto the L-3009 and proceed for 3km turning right at Tangney Cross for Kilcummin Village.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Identification of preferred Tralee Flood Relief Scheme expected to be completed by Q3 of 2025
Advertisement
RSA urging road users to be aware of sun glare as temperature hit over 20 degrees in Kerry
Castleisland students win at National Student Enterprise Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Tailteann Cup underway
Shelbourne close gap to league leaders
Dublin win against Antrim
Identification of preferred Tralee Flood Relief Scheme expected to be completed by Q3 of 2025
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus