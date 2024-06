Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Tralee on Sunday morning.

Gardaí say a man was allegedly assaulted in the Ballymullen area last Bank Holiday Sunday morning, June 2nd, at about 11:35am, after words had been exchanged.

The man suffered minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

Advertisement

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says Tralee gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.