Man remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry last week.

Kieran Brady of Upper Athea Co Limerick, appeared before Killarney District Court today charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure.

Gerard Kennelly, who was in his mid 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in Knockanure village.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

35-year-old Kieran Brady appeared before Judge David Waters in Killarney District Court this morning in relation to the charge.

Judge Waters told Mr Brady’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, who was standing in for Pat Mann, that a bail application would not be considered as it had previously been refused by his colleague.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court DPP directions are not yet ready.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Brady in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on June 12th.