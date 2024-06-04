Advertisement
News

Man remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter

Jun 4, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Man remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
Share this article

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry last week.

Kieran Brady of Upper Athea Co Limerick, appeared before Killarney District Court today charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure.

Gerard Kennelly, who was in his mid 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in Knockanure village.

Advertisement

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

35-year-old Kieran Brady appeared before Judge David Waters in Killarney District Court this morning in relation to the charge.

Judge Waters told Mr Brady’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, who was standing in for Pat Mann, that a bail application would not be considered as it had previously been refused by his colleague.

Advertisement

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court DPP directions are not yet ready.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Brady in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on June 12th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí investigate alleged Sunday morning assault in Tralee
Advertisement
Sinn Féin candidate says party given confirmation Killarney CCTV will be installed later this year
Kenmare LEA candidate says placement of election posters along roads is excessive and unnecessary
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare LEA candidate says placement of election posters along roads is excessive and unnecessary
Sinn Féin candidate says party given confirmation Killarney CCTV will be installed later this year
Gardaí investigate alleged Sunday morning assault in Tralee
All-electric buses for Dingle Peninsula launched by Minister Eamon Ryan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus