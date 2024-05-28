Advertisement
News

Man charged in relation to fatal North Kerry stabbing refused bail

May 28, 2024 20:28 By radiokerrynews
Man charged in relation to fatal North Kerry stabbing refused bail
Share this article

A man who's been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry has been refused bail.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick appeared before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this evening.

Detective Garda Tim Walsh told Judge Alan Mitchell that at 5.17pm in Listowel Garda Station, he charged Mr Brady with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure.

Advertisement

Mr Brady made no response to the charge.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his mid-thirties, died in the early hours of  yesterday morning  in Knockanure.

Detective Garda Walsh said the State was opposing bail given the seriousness of the charge and the evidence in support of the charge,  as well as the possibility he could be a flight risk, and that no condition of bail would alleviate his concern.

Advertisement

Applying for bail, Kieran Brady's solicitor Pat Mann said his client was the father of a young child and was  in a stable relationship with his partner who is pregnant.

Mr Mann said any concerns could be allayed by very strict bail conditions; his client could sign on every day at Listowel Garda Station, even twice a day, as he lives a short distance away.

Pat Mann said there was no reason why Mr Brady's liberty should be removed.

Advertisement

Judge Alan Mitchell refused bail citing the seriousness of the charge of manslaughter.

Kieran Brady has been remanded in custody to appear before Killarney District Court next Tuesday.

Legal aid was granted.

Advertisement

Solicitor Pat Mann indicated that his client would appeal the bail refusal in the High Court.

Members of Mr Kennelly's family attended court for the hearing.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland South candidate calls on government to end sub-minimum wage rates for young people
Advertisement
Knockanure parish priest offers sympathies to family of man killed in alleged fatal assault yesterday
New health strategy to support Roma families in Kerry and Cork launched in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South candidate calls on government to end sub-minimum wage rates for young people
Local candidate claims urgent need for repair of street lights on Barrack Street in Castleisland
Council called on to source funding for remembrance garden in Killorglin
New health strategy to support Roma families in Kerry and Cork launched in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus