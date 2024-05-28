Man charged in relation to fatal North Kerry stabbing refused bail

A man who's been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry has been refused bail.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick appeared before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this evening.

Detective Garda Tim Walsh told Judge Alan Mitchell that at 5.17pm in Listowel Garda Station, he charged Mr Brady with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure.

Mr Brady made no response to the charge.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his mid-thirties, died in the early hours of yesterday morning in Knockanure.

Detective Garda Walsh said the State was opposing bail given the seriousness of the charge and the evidence in support of the charge, as well as the possibility he could be a flight risk, and that no condition of bail would alleviate his concern.

Applying for bail, Kieran Brady's solicitor Pat Mann said his client was the father of a young child and was in a stable relationship with his partner who is pregnant.

Mr Mann said any concerns could be allayed by very strict bail conditions; his client could sign on every day at Listowel Garda Station, even twice a day, as he lives a short distance away.

Pat Mann said there was no reason why Mr Brady's liberty should be removed.

Judge Alan Mitchell refused bail citing the seriousness of the charge of manslaughter.

Kieran Brady has been remanded in custody to appear before Killarney District Court next Tuesday.

Legal aid was granted.

Solicitor Pat Mann indicated that his client would appeal the bail refusal in the High Court.

Members of Mr Kennelly's family attended court for the hearing.