Death of man following alleged assault in quiet North Kerry area described as shocking

May 27, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Man dies following an alleged fatal assault in Knockanure. Image by Domnick Walsh Eye Focus
The death of a man following an alleged assault in North Kerry has been described as shocking for such a quiet area.

Gardaí are investigating the death of the man, who was in his 40s, which followed an alleged assault in Knockanure village overnight.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this incident, and he remains in custody this afternoon.

Pat Leahy is a former county councillor who lives in Moyvane, 4km from Knockanure.

He says he first became aware of the shocking news when gardaí were diverting cars away from the scene this morning.

