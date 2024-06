The details for the All Ireland senior football championship preliminary quarter finals have been announced.

There are three games on Saturday.

Galway will play Monaghan at Pearse Stadium from 4pm, with Tyrone's match against Roscommon at Healy Park at 5pm.

Mayo's game versus Derry at MacHale Park throws in at 6.30pm.

The sole match on Sunday sees Louth host Cork in Inniskeen at 3pm.