Gardaí appeal for witnesses following cyclist's death in Tralee

A man in his 60s who was found unresponsive on the roadside in Tralee on Sunday has died.

The cyclist was found on the Bracker O'Regan Road at around 12.45am and was taken to University Hospital Kerry, suffering from serious head injuries.

He had been riding an e-bike.

Advertisement

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Gary Carroll is appealing for anyone who may have been in the Caherslee Road and Bracker O'Regan Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any persons that were traveling or provided assistance to the cyclist on Caherslee Road and Bracker O'Regan Road, Tralee, between 12:20 am and 12:50 am on Sunday morning the 20th of October, including persons with dash-cam and mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.