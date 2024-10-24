Advertisement
Man found unresponsive on Tralee road dies

Oct 24, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrynews
A man, who was found unresponsive on a road in Tralee, has died.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident which occurred on Bracker O’Regan Road in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

At around 12.45am on Sunday, emergency services were alerted after a cyclist was found unresponsive on the road side.

The man, who was in his 60s had been riding an e-bike.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that the man has since died in hospital.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons that were travelling or provided assistance to the cyclist on Caherslee Road and Bracker O'Regan Road, Tralee, between 12.20 am and 12.50 am on Sunday morning, October 20th, including persons with dash-cam and mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

