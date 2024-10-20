Advertisement
News

Man in 60s seriously injured following crash in Tralee

Oct 20, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Man in 60s seriously injured following crash in Tralee
Share this article

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured after being knocked down in a crash.

The cyclist was found unresponsive on the roadside at Bracker O'Regan Road, Tralee at approximately 12.45 last night.

The cyclist was riding an electric bike (e-bike) at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

He received treatment at the scene before being transported by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where his injuries are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Advertisement

They are also seeking any camera footage, including dashcam video from those traveling in the area at the time, to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Abuse survivors in Kerry on waiting lists for support due to increasing demand
Advertisement
Kerry County Council currently tending to fallen trees
Kerry currently under a status orange wind warning
Advertisement

Recommended

Local Basketball Postponements Due To Storm Ashley
Local GAA Postponements Due To Orange Weather Alert
Protest arranged for outside Minister Norma Foley’s offices in Tralee today
Kerry County Council currently tending to fallen trees
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus