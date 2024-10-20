Man in 60s seriously injured following crash in Tralee

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured after being knocked down in a crash.

The cyclist was found unresponsive on the roadside at Bracker O'Regan Road, Tralee at approximately 12.45 last night.

The cyclist was riding an electric bike (e-bike) at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

He received treatment at the scene before being transported by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where his injuries are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Advertisement

They are also seeking any camera footage, including dashcam video from those traveling in the area at the time, to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.