Tralee Gardaí appealing for witnesses to incident which left cyclist with serious head injuries

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident which left a cyclist with serious head injuries.

A man in his 60s was found unresponsive on the roadside at Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee early on Sunday morning.

It’s understood the cyclist fell from the electric bike fell at around 12.45am.

The cyclist received treatment at the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning, before being transported to University Hospital Kerry.

It’s understood he suffered serious head injuries.

Gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene on Sunday, and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is urging people who may have been travelling along the route at the time, or anyone in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact An Garda Síochána.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.