Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he's proud of his players after they picked up their first Champions League point of the season.

They drew nil-nil with Atalanta in their first game in the competition since losing 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund.

Rodgers was far happier with how his team defended.

Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 win at home to Harry Kane's Bayern Munich.