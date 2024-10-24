More Europa Action Tonight

Tonight, Manchester United face a familiar foe in the Europa League, taking on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott returns to Tottenham with his A-Z Alkmaar side.

Rangers face Romanian outfit F.C.S.B

Those games get underway from 8 o'clock.

Belfast is the latest stop for Shamrock Rovers in their Conference League adventure.

Stephen Bradley's side take on Larne at Windsor Park from 5.45.

Chelsea go to Panathinaikos at the same time.