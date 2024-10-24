Advertisement
Sport

More Europa Action Tonight

Oct 24, 2024 10:41 By radiokerrysport
More Europa Action Tonight
Share this article

Tonight, Manchester United face a familiar foe in the Europa League, taking on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott returns to Tottenham with his A-Z Alkmaar side.

Rangers face Romanian outfit F.C.S.B

Advertisement

Those games get underway from 8 o'clock.

===================================

Belfast is the latest stop for Shamrock Rovers in their Conference League adventure.

Advertisement

Stephen Bradley's side take on Larne at Windsor Park from 5.45.

Chelsea go to Panathinaikos at the same time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Thursday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Celtic Get Much Needed Point
Haaland Scores Stunner As Man City Win In Europe
Advertisement

Recommended

Man found unresponsive on Tralee road dies
Cycle in aid of Valentia Lifeboat this Sunday October 27th
Thursday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Celtic Get Much Needed Point
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus