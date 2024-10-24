Kerry Group reports 3% revenue drop so far this year

Kerry Group has reported a revenue drop of 3% so far this year, in its quarterly statement published this morning.

Kerry writes that consumer demand across many food and beverage markets remained relatively muted during the third quarter following recent inflation in some areas.

Taste and Nutrition achieved volume growth of 3.4% in the third quarter, which Kerry says represents continued strong growth in the Americas, and a good performance in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The group’s dairy Ireland business achieved volume growth of 0.4% so far this year, and volume growth of 5.7% in the third quarter.

The group says its consolidated balance sheet remains strong, and it remains well-positioned for good volume growth and strong margin expansion.