Kerry Group reports 3% revenue drop so far this year

Oct 24, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group reports 3% revenue drop so far this year
Kerry Group Sign and Flags, Tralee Site at Kerry’s 50th anniversary celebration at Kerry Tralee ,. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Kerry Group has reported a revenue drop of 3% so far this year, in its quarterly statement published this morning.

Kerry writes that consumer demand across many food and beverage markets remained relatively muted during the third quarter following recent inflation in some areas.

Taste and Nutrition achieved volume growth of 3.4% in the third quarter, which Kerry says represents continued strong growth in the Americas, and a good performance in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The group’s dairy Ireland business achieved volume growth of 0.4% so far this year, and volume growth of 5.7% in the third quarter.

The group says its consolidated balance sheet remains strong, and it remains well-positioned for good volume growth and strong margin expansion.

