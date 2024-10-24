Kerry TD and Oireachtas Committee chair believes legalising assisted dying would be a slippery slope

It'll be a matter for the next government as to whether assistant dying will be legalised in Ireland.

The Dáil voted to accept an Oireachtas Committee report last night by 76 votes to 53.

The motion was to note the report which recommended assisted dying be made legal in limited circumstances.

The final report into assisted dying was passed by a majority of TDs in the Dáil overnight.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae - was chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying, and he voted against the final report.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley also voted against.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly voted in favour of the motion.

The vote has no legal effects but indicates there's support for some legislation in the area.

The Government, after the next general election, will have to decide whether to legislate on the issue.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he voted against the motion, as he believes legalising assisted dying would be a slippery slope.