Advertisement
News

No plans to close Tralee train toilets despite reports of drug paraphernalia

Jun 17, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
No plans to close Tralee train toilets despite reports of drug paraphernalia
Share this article

Irish Rail says it has no plans to close the toilets at Tralee train station again, despite reports they were being used for drug storage.

According to records released to journalist Ken Foxe under Freedom of Information legislation, the men’s toilets at Casement Station were, at one point last year, being used to store drug equipment.

The pipe had reportedly been vandalised and the cisterns were being used to store drug paraphernalia.

Advertisement

The toilets were previously closed to the public in 2017 following repeated drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Irish Rail has told Radio Kerry that it has no plans to permanently close these toilets in response to this alleged incident, and for safety and security reasons, the toilets are only open for 20/25 minutes prior to train departure times.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Local radio scores highly for trust
Advertisement
Majority of greater Killarney area allows for one-off houses, planner tells councillors
Newly elected Ireland South MEP not confident rewetting will only be on State-owned lands
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry ¼ final fixed for Saturday in Mullingar
Preliminary quarter finals details announced
Steelers host camps in Belfast and Cork
A Lucky Julie and Fleadh Sariade called as dead-heat
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus