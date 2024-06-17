Irish Rail says it has no plans to close the toilets at Tralee train station again, despite reports they were being used for drug storage.

According to records released to journalist Ken Foxe under Freedom of Information legislation, the men’s toilets at Casement Station were, at one point last year, being used to store drug equipment.

The pipe had reportedly been vandalised and the cisterns were being used to store drug paraphernalia.

The toilets were previously closed to the public in 2017 following repeated drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Irish Rail has told Radio Kerry that it has no plans to permanently close these toilets in response to this alleged incident, and for safety and security reasons, the toilets are only open for 20/25 minutes prior to train departure times.