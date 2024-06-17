Advertisement
Local radio scores highly for trust

Jun 17, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Local radio scores highly for trust
Local radio has scored highly in terms of trust in the latest Reuters Digital News Report for Ireland.

The research is undertaken by the Reuters Institute and supported by Coimisiún na Meán.

It found high levels of interest in news by Irish respondents with 88% saying they were either extremely interested, very or somewhat interested.

When asked what type of news they were most interested in local news scored highest at 61%.

The report also found high levels of trust in local radio, as well as with RTE and the Irish Times.

While there has been an increase in the amount of people sourcing their news content online, the report found that many people are accessing it through the online outlets of traditional media such as newspapers and radio.

