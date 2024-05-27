Man dies following alleged assault in North Kerry

A man has died following an alleged assault in North Kerry.

Another man has been arrested in connection to this incident and he’s being held in a Garda Station in the county.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Knockanure.

Gardaí and emergency services were made aware of this alleged assault at around 12.30am.

When they arrived to the scene in Knockanure village, they discovered a man, aged in his 40s, with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí say the local coroner has been informed and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A scene is currently held for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with this incident and he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the county.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Listowel Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Knockanure village between 12am and 1am and may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800, 666 111 or any Garda Station.

