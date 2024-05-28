The parish priest of Moyvane Knockanure has offered his sympathies to the family of a man killed in an fatal assault yesterday.

Gardaí found Gerard Kennelly, who was in his 40s, in Knockanure village at 12:30 yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, remain in Garda custody in connection with the fatal assault.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or people with dash-cam footage in the vicinity of Knockanure between midnight and 1 o'clock on Monday morning to contact them.

Moyvane Knockanure parish priest, Fr Brendan Carmody offered these words of comfort to Mr Kennelly's family: