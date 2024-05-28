Advertisement
News

Knockanure parish priest offers sympathies to family of man killed in alleged fatal assault yesterday

May 28, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Knockanure parish priest offers sympathies to family of man killed in alleged fatal assault yesterday
Man dies following an alleged fatal assault in Knockanure. Image by Domnick Walsh Eye Focus
Share this article

The parish priest of Moyvane Knockanure has offered his sympathies to the family of a man killed in an fatal assault yesterday.

Gardaí found Gerard Kennelly, who was in his 40s, in Knockanure village at 12:30 yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, remain in Garda custody in connection with the fatal assault.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or people with dash-cam footage in the vicinity of Knockanure between midnight and 1 o'clock on Monday morning to contact them.

Moyvane Knockanure parish priest, Fr Brendan Carmody offered these words of comfort to Mr Kennelly's family:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland South candidate calls on government to end sub-minimum wage rates for young people
Advertisement
New health strategy to support Roma families in Kerry and Cork launched in Tralee
Council called on to source funding for remembrance garden in Killorglin
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South candidate calls on government to end sub-minimum wage rates for young people
Local candidate claims urgent need for repair of street lights on Barrack Street in Castleisland
Council called on to source funding for remembrance garden in Killorglin
New health strategy to support Roma families in Kerry and Cork launched in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus