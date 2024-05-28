Two men remain in Garda custody in connection to alleged fatal assault in North Kerry

Two men remain in Garda custody this morning, in connection to an alleged fatal assault in North Kerry.

A man aged in his 40s, who has been named locally as Gerard Kennelly, was found with fatal injuries in Knockanure at 12.30am yesterday.

Two men were arrested as part of the investigation.

Gardaí and emergency services were made aware of this alleged assault at around 12.30am.

When they arrived to the scene in Knockanure village, they discovered a man, aged in his 40s, with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were arrested as part of the investigation and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They continue to be questioned by Gardaí this morning.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage, who were in the vicinity of Knockanure village between 12am and 1am to make contact with them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800, 666 111 or any Garda Station.