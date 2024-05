Gardaí have arrested a second man in relation to a fatal assault in North Kerry.

A man in his 40s died following the alleged incident in Knockanure overnight.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s as part of the investigation this afternoon.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, at a Garda station in the county.

A man in his 30s who was arrested this morning remains in Garda custody.