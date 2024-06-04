Advertisement
Kenmare LEA candidate says placement of election posters along roads is excessive and unnecessary

Jun 4, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
An election candidate in the Kenmare LEA says the placement of election posters along the county’s roads is excessive and unnecessary.

William O’Brien, who is a candidate for The Irish People Party, raised the issue.

He says election posters are eyesores, adding they are bad for the environment, pose a potential danger to road users and are a huge waste of money.

He says if he’s elected to Kerry County Council he will put forward a motion calling for a ban on posters along roadsides.

He says he would instead propose a designated place in the main towns and villages where candidates could place one poster each.

