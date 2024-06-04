Kenmare LEA candidate says placement of election posters along roads is excessive and unnecessary

An election candidate in the Kenmare LEA says the placement of election posters along the county’s roads is excessive and unnecessary.

William O’Brien, who is a candidate for The Irish People Party, raised the issue.

He says election posters are eyesores, adding they are bad for the environment, pose a potential danger to road users and are a huge waste of money.

Advertisement

He says if he’s elected to Kerry County Council he will put forward a motion calling for a ban on posters along roadsides.

He says he would instead propose a designated place in the main towns and villages where candidates could place one poster each.