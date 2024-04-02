Advertisement
Newly formed political party announce two candidates to contest local elections in Kerry

Apr 2, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Newly formed political party announce two candidates to contest local elections in Kerry
Election by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images
A newly formed political party has announced two candidates to contest for seats on Kerry County Council.

In November the registrar of political parties approved the application from The Irish People Party to stand candidates in Local, General and European elections.

William O’Brien has been selected to represent the party as a candidate in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

Tralee native, Eddie O’Grady will run for The Irish People Party in the seven-seat Tralee LEA.

The party lists family, migration, education, free speech, neutrality, rural issues and housing as it’s principles.

The Irish People Party Logo

