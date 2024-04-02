Newly formed political party announce two candidates to contest local elections in Kerry

A newly formed political party has announced two candidates to contest for seats on Kerry County Council.

In November the registrar of political parties approved the application from The Irish People Party to stand candidates in Local, General and European elections.

William O’Brien has been selected to represent the party as a candidate in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

Advertisement

Tralee native, Eddie O’Grady will run for The Irish People Party in the seven-seat Tralee LEA.

The party lists family, migration, education, free speech, neutrality, rural issues and housing as it’s principles.

Advertisement

The Irish People Party Logo