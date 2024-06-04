Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin candidate says party given confirmation Killarney CCTV will be installed later this year

Jun 4, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin candidate says party given confirmation Killarney CCTV will be installed later this year
Share this article

A Sinn Féin candidate says her party has been given confirmation that CCTV for Killarney will be installed later this year.

Caroline Kenneally, who's running in the Killarney Local Electoral Area alongside running mate Damien Switzer, says the Department of Justice has agreed to released the funding for this year.

Ms Kenneally says the CCTV scheme for the Killarney was first promised in 2017.

Advertisement

She says Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly made representations to the department and that it's expected the council will fully drawn down funds this year for the scheme in Ballyspillane.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
Advertisement
Gardaí investigate alleged Sunday morning assault in Tralee
Kenmare LEA candidate says placement of election posters along roads is excessive and unnecessary
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare LEA candidate says placement of election posters along roads is excessive and unnecessary
Man remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
Gardaí investigate alleged Sunday morning assault in Tralee
All-electric buses for Dingle Peninsula launched by Minister Eamon Ryan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus