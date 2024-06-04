Sinn Féin candidate says party given confirmation Killarney CCTV will be installed later this year

A Sinn Féin candidate says her party has been given confirmation that CCTV for Killarney will be installed later this year.

Caroline Kenneally, who's running in the Killarney Local Electoral Area alongside running mate Damien Switzer, says the Department of Justice has agreed to released the funding for this year.

Ms Kenneally says the CCTV scheme for the Killarney was first promised in 2017.

Advertisement

She says Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly made representations to the department and that it's expected the council will fully drawn down funds this year for the scheme in Ballyspillane.