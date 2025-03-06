Environmental group in Kerry vows to fight planned LNG terminal

An environmental group in Kerry has vowed to fight a planned LNG gas terminal.

The Stop Shannon LNG coalition was reacting after government granted approval for plans for a State-led LNG terminal.

It will store liquified natural gas off the coast of Ireland and be used as the country’s emergency reserve.

The coalition, which is made up of several environmental groups including Future Generations Kerry, claims the project would be a climate disaster and a betrayal of those who helped ban fracking.

It has described the approval as a gesture to data-centres and says an LNG terminal would make Ireland less energy secure.