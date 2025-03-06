Advertisement
News

Environmental group in Kerry vows to fight planned LNG terminal

Mar 6, 2025 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Environmental group in Kerry vows to fight planned LNG terminal
Share this article

An environmental group in Kerry has vowed to fight a planned LNG gas terminal.

The Stop Shannon LNG coalition was reacting after government granted approval for plans for a State-led LNG terminal.

It will store liquified natural gas off the coast of Ireland and be used as the country’s emergency reserve.

Advertisement

The coalition, which is made up of several environmental groups including Future Generations Kerry, claims the project would be a climate disaster and a betrayal of those who helped ban fracking.

It has described the approval as a gesture to data-centres and says an LNG terminal would make Ireland less energy secure.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry family syndicate claim €2.2million lotto jackpot prize
Advertisement
Tarbert community appeals for information after bird hide burned down after 20 years
Kenmare chocolatier says prices will continue to rise due to difficult climates at equator
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry family syndicate claim €2.2million lotto jackpot prize
Kenmare chocolatier says prices will continue to rise due to difficult climates at equator
Highest average monthly temperature in February recorded at Valentia Observatory
Search underway for the next Miss Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus