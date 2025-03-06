Advertisement
News

Kenmare chocolatier says prices will continue to rise due to difficult climates at equator

Mar 6, 2025 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare chocolatier says prices will continue to rise due to difficult climates at equator
Share this article

A Kenmare based chocolatier says the price of chocolate will continue to rise due to climate change around the equator.

Benoit Lorge, who runs Lorge Chocolatier in Bonane says there is an unprecedented global supply shortage of cocoa.

His business, which creates luxury, hand made chocolate, has been effected by the shortage, which is also hampered by weather phenomenon’s like El Nino, and black pod disease affecting the crop.

Advertisement

Mr Lorge says small and artisan chocolatiers do not compromise on quality, like larger producers might; adding this has had a knock on effect on the price of chocolate.

He says it’s never been tougher to be in the business:

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tarbert community appeals for information after bird hide burned down after 20 years
Advertisement
Killarney MD Cathaoirleach accuses HSE of drip-feeding information regarding facilities in the town
Highest average monthly temperature in February recorded at Valentia Observatory
Advertisement

Recommended

Highest average monthly temperature in February recorded at Valentia Observatory
Search underway for the next Miss Kerry
Cork Airport see a 6% increase in passengers in February
Killarney MD Cathaoirleach accuses HSE of drip-feeding information regarding facilities in the town
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus