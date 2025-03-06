Kenmare chocolatier says prices will continue to rise due to difficult climates at equator

A Kenmare based chocolatier says the price of chocolate will continue to rise due to climate change around the equator.

Benoit Lorge, who runs Lorge Chocolatier in Bonane says there is an unprecedented global supply shortage of cocoa.

His business, which creates luxury, hand made chocolate, has been effected by the shortage, which is also hampered by weather phenomenon’s like El Nino, and black pod disease affecting the crop.

Mr Lorge says small and artisan chocolatiers do not compromise on quality, like larger producers might; adding this has had a knock on effect on the price of chocolate.

He says it’s never been tougher to be in the business: