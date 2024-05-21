Candidate in the Killarney LEA says Hazelwood and Ballyspillane are plagued with nightly bonfires

A Sinn Féin candidate in the Killarney Local Electoral Area says the Hazelwood and Ballyspillane areas are being plagued with nightly bonfires.

Caroline Kenneally believes the areas are neglected, and that the behaviour is unacceptable, because of the criminal, physical and environmental damage inflicted.

She grew up in the estate and says she hopes to speak with the people involved in setting the fires to listen to their grievances.

Ms Kenneally says she believes the Ballyspillane Family Resource Centre, along with residents and local businesses, has an important role to play in reducing anti-social behaviour.

The Sinn Féin candidate has called for a CCTV system to reduce anti-social behaviour, first mooted in 2014, to be installed.

