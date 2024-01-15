Advertisement
Council and Gardaí submit draft data protection assessment for Killarney CCTV project

Jan 15, 2024 12:33 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council and An Garda Síochána have issued a draft Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) to the Data Protection Officer (DPO).

That’s according to information provided at the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

The assessment relates to the Killarney Community CCTV project, which is set to go to public consultation.

The Killarney community CCTV project, which was first raised in 2014, focuses on three schemes in the area – Killarney Town Centre, Ballyspillane and the Killarney outer area.

At the recent Killarney MD meeting, councillors were told that Kerry County Council and An Garda Síochána commenced the Data Protection Impact Assessment for the town centre scheme in 2022.

This draft has been referred to the Data Protection Officer for consideration, with their response to be incorporated into the assessment plan.

The town centre scheme would consist of 30 cameras across 11 locations in the town, at an estimated cost of €67,000.

Meanwhile, the Ballyspillane scheme would see 12 cameras installed, while the Killarney outer scheme would consist of 30 cameras.

Elected members were told the progress of the town centre scheme would be used as a template to the other schemes.

The update was welcomed by councillors, however, many aired their disappointment that no definitive timeline was outlined for the delivery of the scheme.

