Kerry family syndicate claim €2.2million lotto jackpot prize

Mar 6, 2025 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry family syndicate claim €2.2million lotto jackpot prize
Peter and his wife Siobhan are pictured celebrating in on Friday afternoon. Photo: Don MacMonagle - Mac Innes Photography
A family syndicate from Kerry have come forward to claim their nearly 2.3 million euro lotto winnings.

The family won the jackpot a fortnight ago and said they checked their ticket after hearing on Radio Kerry that the prize was won in the county.

One of the lucky six member family syndicate told Lotto HQ, that they were listening to Radio Kerry and heard that the Lotto was won in the county.

After checking their numbers online, one of the members initially thought they had won €100,000, only to be told, “You’ve won a lot more than that".

The winning Quick Pick ticket, worth €2,274,988 was purchased at Keane’s SuperValu in Killorglin.

They matched all the numbers on Wednesday, 19th February to claim the prize.

The family held a meeting to share the good news and celebrated their win over the weekend.

They plan to use their winnings for home improvements, holidays, and family expenses.

 

