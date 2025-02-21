Kerry shop that sold €2 million winning Lotto ticket revealed

The Kerry shop that sold the €2 million winning Lotto ticket has been revealed.

The lucky ticket was bought in Killorglin.

The lucky ticket is worth €2,274,988 and it was bought in Keane’s Supervalu in Killorglin.

Advertisement

The ticket was purchased on Wednesday, just ahead of the draw later that night.

It makes this Kerry player the fifth National Lottery millionaire of 2025, and it is the third Lotto jackpot win of the year so far.

The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number was 20.

Advertisement

The National Lottery is urging anyone that bought a ticket in Keane’s Supervalu in Killorglin to carefully check it.

If you are the lucky owner of the €2 million ticket, the National Lottery is urging you to contact their prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to organise the collection of your prize.