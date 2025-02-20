Advertisement
One winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.2 million

Feb 20, 2025 08:38 By radiokerrynews
One winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.2 million
Last night's lotto draw has made someone 2.2 million euro richer (€2,274,988).

There was one winner of the top prize.

The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number was 20.

