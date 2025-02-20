One winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.2 million

Last night's lotto draw has made someone 2.2 million euro richer (€2,274,988).
There was one winner of the top prize.
The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number was 20.
Advertisement
Last night's lotto draw has made someone 2.2 million euro richer (€2,274,988).
There was one winner of the top prize.
The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number was 20.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus