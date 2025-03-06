Highest average monthly temperature in February recorded at Valentia Observatory

Valentia Observatory recorded the highest average monthly temperature in Ireland last month.

That’s according to Met Éireann’s monthly weather summary for February.

It shows the South Kerry weather station logged 1.4 degrees over it’s long-term average temperature, at 8.8 Celsius for the month.

Valentia also recorded the highest gusts in the country last month, at 59 knots, or 109 km/h on the 20th of February.

The report shows eight very wet days were logged in Kerry last month– which is a day with 10mm or more of rainfall – the highest nationally.