The mother of a Killarney boy with rapidly progressing scoliosis says "he's deteriorating by the day and running out of time".

That's according to Sinn Féin leader, Deputy Mary Lou McDonald who raised the case of 13-year-old Liam Dennehy Quinn from Crohane in the Dáil this afternoon.

Deputy McDonald told the chamber that Liam's mother Pamela believes it's too dangerous to wait for his scheduled operation date on the 30th May.

She says she now can't understand him when he speaks because his spine is pressing so hard against his lungs.

He had 85 degree curvature in November.

Liam has to use oxygen and has lost the ability to use his chair.

Deputy McDonald appealed to Taoiseach Simon Harris to intervene:

Taoiseach Simon Harris told the Dáil that the scheduled operation date is the "course of action ... recommended by the doctors and the nurses that are caring for him" and that he has been assured "The spinal team … continue to very closely clinically monitor the situation".