Appeal to Taoiseach on behalf of 13-year-old Killarney boy with scoliosis

A Kerry TD has asked the Taoiseach to do something for a Killarney boy who is in terrible pain as he awaits a scoliosis operation.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae raised the plight of 13-year-old Liam Dennehy Quinn from Crohane.

He told Taoiseach Simon Harris in the Dáil today that the boy has been out of school since December because of the pain.

Deputy Healy-Rae said Liam’s scoliosis operation must take place without delay.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the Killarney boy is also in need of a night nurse.

The Taoiseach gave this response.