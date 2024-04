Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has nominated his brother, fellow Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, for Taoiseach in Dáil Éireann.

Simon Harris is due to be officially announced as Taoiseach as voting has now concluded.

Independent TD for Tipperary, Mattie McGrath, seconded the nomination of Michael Healy-Rae for Taoiseach.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says any independents in the Dáil should now vote for an independent Taoiseach.