Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1
St Brendan's 2-13 Ballyheigue 0-13
Abbeydorney 1-15 Crotta O'Neill's 1-13
North Kerry Minor Leagues
Division 1
Listowel Emmets A 1.06 v Moyvane 2.07
Division 2
Beale 3.09 v Finuge 2.07
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2.11 v Duagh 1.15
Central Region Minor Leagues
Division 1A:
Churchill 1-08 Ballymacelligott 1-05
Division 1B:
Na Gaeil 0-13 v Keel/Listry. 1-09
John Mitchels 2-09 v Na Fianna 1-13
Division 3:
St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 5-15 Annascaul/Lispole 2-05
A Ghaeltacht 2-12 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 5-09
Ardfert 4-08 v Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11
Division 4:
Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen 5-09 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 6-15
Castlegregory 2-18. Dingle 1-10
Dromid/Waterville 3-12 Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia 2-06
East Kerry Minor Leagues
Division 1
Legion 5 - 08 V Dr Crokes 2 - 13
Kenmare 1 - 10 v Rathmore 3 - 12
Division 2
Glenflesk 5 - 12 V Currow 2 - 05
Division 3
Fossa 1 - 13 V Beaufort 1 - 08
North Kerry Ladies
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 1
Churchill 3-06 v Castleisland Desmond’s 6-08
Division 2
Austin Stacks 3-10 v Na Gaeil 00-09
Division 3
Annascaul/Castlegregory 5-08v Moyvane 5-10
FIXTURES
North Kerry Ladies
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Go Games
Group 1
Annascaul v Corca Dhuibhne Tuesday 30th April @ 6-00pm
Group 2
Abbeydorney v Ballyduff Tuesday 30th April @ 6-30pm