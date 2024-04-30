Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Apr 30, 2024 08:44 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1

St Brendan's 2-13 Ballyheigue 0-13

Abbeydorney 1-15 Crotta O'Neill's 1-13

North Kerry Minor Leagues

Division 1

Listowel Emmets A 1.06 v Moyvane 2.07

Division 2

Beale 3.09 v Finuge 2.07

Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2.11 v Duagh 1.15

Central Region Minor Leagues

Division 1A:

Churchill 1-08 Ballymacelligott 1-05

Division 1B:

Na Gaeil 0-13 v Keel/Listry. 1-09

John Mitchels 2-09 v Na Fianna 1-13

Division 3:

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 5-15 Annascaul/Lispole 2-05

A Ghaeltacht 2-12 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 5-09

Ardfert 4-08 v Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11

Division 4:

Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen 5-09 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 6-15

Castlegregory 2-18. Dingle 1-10

Dromid/Waterville 3-12 Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia 2-06

East Kerry Minor Leagues

Division 1

Legion 5 - 08 V Dr Crokes 2 - 13

Kenmare 1 - 10 v Rathmore 3 - 12

Division 2

Glenflesk 5 - 12 V Currow 2 - 05

Division 3

Fossa 1 - 13 V Beaufort 1 - 08

North Kerry Ladies

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 1

Churchill 3-06 v Castleisland Desmond’s 6-08

Division 2

Austin Stacks 3-10 v Na Gaeil 00-09

Division 3

Annascaul/Castlegregory 5-08v Moyvane 5-10

FIXTURES

North Kerry Ladies

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Go Games

Group 1

Annascaul v Corca Dhuibhne Tuesday 30th April @ 6-00pm

Group 2

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff Tuesday 30th April @ 6-30pm

